Finn Balor sends defiant message about disappointing WWE moment

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 25, 2025 23:46 GMT
Balor is a former Universal Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Balor is a former Universal Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Finn Balor sent a defiant message to a WWE fan about a disappointing moment in his past. The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016, but his title reign was very short-lived. The RAW star suffered an injury during the match and was forced to relinquish the title a few days after becoming champion.

A fan shared a video of Balor's disappointing reign as Universal Champion, and he responded with an interesting message. The 43-year-old suggested that fans stop looking at the past and focus on the future.

"Stop looking back, Start looking forward," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Mysterio was supposed to defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions this Saturday, but it was announced on this past Monday's edition of RAW that the match had been postponed.

WrestleVotes recently suggested that Finn Balor could be turning babyface soon on WWE RAW.

The former champion has had tension with Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks, and the issue was only made worse following WrestleMania 41. Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day on RAW, and the former NXT Women's Champion gifted Mysterio a box of chicken tenders.

Mysterio is currently in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on the red brand, but the 31-year-old suffered a separated shoulder earlier this month. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider suggested that Balor could turn babyface if The Judgment Day were to break up.

"Don't think they're [Liv and Raquel] are gonna leave the group as is. I think both of them and Carlito and JD are gonna stay together. Finn maybe the odd man out so we'll see," he said. [From 29:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Carlito used to be a member of The Judgment Day, but the company elected not to renew his contract earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor winds up exiting the RAW faction in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Edited by Robert Lentini
