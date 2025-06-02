Is Carlito leaving WWE? Exploring the Judgment Day member's contract status

R-Truth’s recent WWE departure had already left fans emotional when Carlito followed with a bombshell of his own, leaving the world talking. The former Intercontinental Champion confirmed that his WWE contract is set to expire in two weeks and announced that it won’t be renewed.

Since the announcement that both men would be making their exit from the Stamford-based company, millions of fans around the world and their fellow superstars have been pouring out their love and emotions. Carlito had been fairly active recently in the Stamford-based company over the past few months. The star has been a part of the Judgment Day for quite some time and has been doing a brilliant job to keep the fun rolling in the clubhouse.

While fans hoped that neither announcement was true, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful already confirmed that R-Truth was really set to depart from the company. As far as Carlito is concerned, PWInsider has revealed backstage details about the legend’s status. As per the report, it is confirmed that Carlito’s deal is set to run out very soon and that his contract won’t be renewed this time around, leaving the world disheartened.

While Carlito has not been quite as active inside the squared circle over the past year, he has used humor to stay relevant, which was the case in his shocking announcement as well. The star used his classic Carlito style to joke about WWE demanding money from him in his departure announcement.

“My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money. All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!”

While Carlito’s departure has not been talked about as much as R-Truth's, it is clear that fans are going to miss the legend in the Judgment Day.

WWE star hinted at Carlito’s future in the wrestling industry

Carlito made headlines at WWC Summer Madness on May 31 when he defeated Ray González to reclaim the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship. Following his departure from the company, he might return to continue competing.

Karrion Kross, in a tweet following the shocking announcement, also hinted that the legend was set to return to the squared circle in no time. Further, he urged fans to keep following the star on social media and give him love for whatever he does in and out of the ring.

Fans will now have to wait and see if Carlito has any plans to hang up his boots or if he will continue his journey as a professional wrestler.

