Judgment Day member reacts to recent WWE release

A popular WWE Superstar recently revealed that he has been released from the Stamford-based company. A member of The Judgment Day shared her reaction to the shocking departure.
Earlier today, R-Truth took to his X/Twitter account to announce his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment. He thanked the company and the fans for the support over the years. It was later reported that his existing contract with the promotion would not be renewed.
The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez recently reshared an emotional X/Twitter update about R-Truth's shocking WWE exit. She quoted a "loudly crying face" emoji.
"😭," Raquel Rodriguez shared.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
Unfortunately, R-Truth is not the only star not being offered a contract renewal. The Judgment Day's very own Carlito also revealed that his contract with the promotion, set to expire in two weeks, would not be renewed.
Carlito has not wrestled a match in WWE since the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, the 46-year-old defeated Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness 2025 to become the new WWC Puerto Rico Champion this Saturday.
The former United States Champion could be headed back to the World Wrestling Council, a promotion in which he has already won multiple titles. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the veteran.