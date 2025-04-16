Finn Balor sends a four-word message after his latest match ended controversially just days before WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor sent a four-word message after his latest match against Penta on Monday Night RAW. The match concluded in a no-contest, and a huge brawl broke out afterwards.

Balor and Penta will challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The reigning champion, Bron Breakker, will defend his title against in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving Dominik Mysterio.

On Instagram, Balor shared a four-word message and photos from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

"All The Way Up," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Balor and Penta have crossed paths on multiple occasions since the latter debuted in WWE. The former Universal Champion was responsible for eliminating the masked Luchador from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Prince also handed Penta his first pinfall loss in WWE during a tag team match on Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star had teamed up with Bron Breakker, and Balor teamed up with his Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes The Judgment Day will crumble if Dominik Mysterio wins at WrestleMania over Finn Balor

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes The Judgment Day could be in danger of crumbling if Dominik Mysterio walked out of WrestleMania 41 as the new Intercontinental Champion over Finn Balor.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Superstar stated the following:

"I think at WrestleMania 41 it might be him [Dominik Mysterio]. I think we're going to have Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion, and I think The Judgment Day will start to continue to crumble for real."

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension within The Judgment Day, especially between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor. The Prince has been unsuccessful in winning the Intercontinental Championship after Mysterio had earned him a title shot by speaking to RAW GM Adam Pearce.

