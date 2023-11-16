Finn Balor sends heartwarming message to Judgment Day member following WWE RAW

Finn Balor has sent a heartwarming message to his Judgment Day stablemate following WWE RAW.

This past Monday's edition of RAW was a great night for The Judgment Day faction. JD McDonagh was officially made a member of the group after months of trying. Damian Priest and Finn Balor also successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event of the show.

The Judgment Day was able to pick up the victory thanks to outside interference from Drew McIntyre. Ripley and McIntyre then shook hands on the entrance ramp as Balor and Priest celebrated their victory as RAW went off the air.

Balor took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to the newest member of the group, JD McDonagh. The inaugural Universal Champion noted that he has known The Irish Ace for years and shared several photographs of the two together.

"With me from the beginning, with me till the end. @jd_mcdonagh," he posted.

Finn Balor claims The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has an undeniable charisma

Finn Balor recently praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and claimed that she has a charisma that rubs off on everyone around her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran WWE star praised Rhea Ripley for her "unquantifiable charisma." Balor added that The Eradicator has that X-factor that very few performers have, and she makes everyone better because of it.

"She [Rhea Ripley] brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [From 03:30 to 03:55]

The Judgment Day continues to get stronger as a faction leading up to the WWE Survivor Series on November 25. It will be interesting to see if any more superstars decide to join the heel faction in the months ahead.

