Finn Balor sends a message after attacking top champion following a surprise appearance

Finn Balor took to Twitter to send a two-word message after he once again attacked Seth Rollins.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Balor blindsided the World Heavyweight Champion following his successful title defense against Bron Breakker.

Balor is a former NXT Champion and was once regarded as the top star of the brand. Following his surprise return to NXT, The Prince took to Twitter to break his silence.

"SURPRISE FIN(NXT) @WWENXT" wrote Balor

Balor's feud with Rollins began a few weeks ago when the former's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, was unsuccessful in dethroning the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Balor and Rollins have a history that dates back to 2016. At SummerSlam 2016, Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion by beating The Visionary but was forced to vacate the title on the following night due to an injury.

Bill Apter believes Finn Balor won't win the World Heavyweight Championship

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter believes that Finn Balor won't win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he explained that the former Universal Champion doesn't have the "look" to be a World Champion. However, Apter did praise Balor as a wrestler. He said:

"No. I think Finn Balor is great. He's an excellent pro wrestler. And the attack he did on Seth Rollins, I thought was pretty d*mn good. But I don't see him in that World Champion position. I really don't. It's not that he doesn't have the talent and everything... he just doesn't look like what a World Champion should look like. But again, that's my opinion."

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Balor will have the opportunity to dethrone Rollins and win his second world title in WWE.

The reigning champion won the title at Night of Champions, beating AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

