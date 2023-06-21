Hall of Famer says he doesn't see Finn Balor in the "World Championship position" in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter feels Finn Balor doesn't have a chance at defeating Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Judgment Day member and Rollins are no strangers to each other, having wrestled several times in the past. Their most high-profile match at SummerSlam 2016 was when Balor defeated The Messiah to win the Universal Championship. The fans are expecting another great outing from the two seasoned veterans.

However, most think Finn Balor doesn't threaten Rollins' title reign. Bill Apter also echoed similar sentiments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. The veteran journalist stated that while the Judgment Day member was an "excellent" performer, he couldn't see him holding the World Title around his waist.

Bill Apter explained that Finn Balor doesn't have the kind of physique that one usually associates with someone holding the World Championship.

"No. I think Finn Balor is great. He's an excellent pro wrestler. And the attack he did on Seth Rollins, I thought was pretty d*mn good. But I don't see him in that World Champion position. I really don't. It's not that he doesn't have the talent and everything... he just doesn't look like what a World Champion should look like. But again, that's my opinion," said Bill Apter. [24:04 - 24:35]

Finn Balor made his presence felt at the latest WWE NXT

Balor has left no stone unturned to weaken Seth Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank 2023.

At this week's episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor attacked Rollins before he could put his title on the line in an open challenge. The 41-year-old brutally assaulted The Messiah, as much as the latter could not defend his gold.

If this wasn't enough, following Rollins' win over Bron Breakker on WWE NXT, Finn Balor showed up and began viciously attacking his upcoming opponent. However, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out in time to rescue Seth Rollins.

It's safe to say that with his body going through so much, the World Heavyweight Champion won't have it easy against Finn Balor come July 2nd.

