Finn Balor sends a message to Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day member after setback on WWE RAW

Things didn't go as planned for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week. Despite this, Finn Balor has sent a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio and Carlito on social media.

The latest episode of the Monday night show saw Balor put Bron Breakker on notice and claim that he is the Intercontinental Champion only because The Judgment Day is letting him. The villainous faction's planned ambush on Breakker failed shortly after, as he destroyed Dominik Mysterio and Carlito at ringside.

Finn Balor and Bron Breakker clashed in the ring, with the latter getting the upper hand with a military press powerslam. Just as Breakker tried to hit the spear on Balor, Dom pulled The Prince out of harm's way. However, Carlito wasn't as lucky and was taken down with a thunderous spear.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Finn Falor thanked Dominik Mysterio for always being by his side. He also praised Carlito for his sacrifice on Monday Night RAW.

"Thank you @DomMysterio35 for always being there for me. Thank you @Litocolon279 for taking one for the team," said Finn Balor.

Check out Balor's post below:

Veteran doesn't want former WWE star in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito make up the Judgment Day faction. Dirty Dom recently proposed adding another member to the faction, but Balor rejected it.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno and Konnan were asked by a fan what they thought about former WWE star Rusev (aka Miro) possibly joining The Judgment Day in the future. Inferno said he doesn't like the idea and would give it a "thumbs down."

"She's [Lana] not going to WWE; he is. I don't like the idea [of Rusev joining The Judgment Day and feuding with Damian Priest]. I would give it a thumbs down," Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see if the feud with Bron Breakker leads to Finn Balor changing his mind about recruiting a new member to his faction.

