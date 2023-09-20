Finn Balor sends a message to Dominik Mysterio moments before vicious attack on WWE show

Finn Balor wasn’t in attendance for Dominik Mysterio’s big match on WWE NXT this week. However, The Prince watched the contest closely, and sent his teammate a message moments before he suffered a vicious attack.

Dominik Mysterio faced off against Carmelo Hayes in a Champion vs. Champion match on NXT. “Dirty” Dom came out alone for the contest, as Rhea Ripley and other members of Judgment Day were not present on the show.

Dominik had a face-off against Ilja Dragunov, who was seated ringside to watch the contest. He slapped The Mad Dragon across the face, leading to an attack by him moments later, to end the match in a no-contest.

Ilja hit Dominik with a massive forearm before winding up for the Torpedo Moscow. However, The Judgment Day member threw the NXT Champion into harm's way before bailing from the ring.

As Dominik Mysterio celebrated with his title, Finn Balor took to Twitter to react to the contest. Here is what he said:

"My man," The Prince wrote.

Moments after the picture was taken, Dragon Lee appeared and attacked Dominik Mysterio. It can be seen from the image shared by Finn Balor that he is on a flight heading somewhere while watching his teammate perform on NXT.

Finn Balor could help Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Fans have seen Rhea Ripley play a major role in Dominik Mysterio’s matches and success in recent months. However, Mami seems to be taking some time off the WWE ring.

“Dirty” Dom has a huge task ahead of him on the upcoming episode of RAW. He will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee on the show.

Lee has been a top performer on NXT and could win the title from Dom, if the two men have a clean match. However, Finn Balor could play a major role in the contest, especially if Rhea Ripley remains absent for the contest.

Balor could interfere in the contest along, with Damian Priest, to ensure that their Judgment Day teammate remains champion. It will only help the faction stay more relevant on RAW and NXT.

The Prince will also gear up for an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense alongside Damian Priest against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match could lead to a huge contest being booked for Survivor Series.

