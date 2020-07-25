Finn Balor sends a message to Edge, picks big event for their proposed dream match

NXT's Robert Stone recently made an offer to Edge about becoming a member of the Robert Stone Brand. The Rated-R Superstar responded to the proposal by putting forth a list of demands, one of which was an NXT TakeOver match against Finn Balor.

Hey @EdgeRatedR !!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you! — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 22, 2020

Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc https://t.co/Jf3AgK0fWJ pic.twitter.com/PlOSpnpWyj — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 23, 2020

During a recent interview with The Irish Mirror, Balor responded to Edge's desire to have a match.

The Demon King said that he was all in for the potential dream match, and he would like it if it were to happen at the NXT UK TakeOver Dublin show.

Balor then went on to praise Edge's professionalism both in and out of the ring. The NXT Superstar said that it would be a great experience to wrestle the 11-Time World Champion.

"Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT Takeover and that was Edge I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at Takeover so if we could do it at Takeover Dublin all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring. "I've always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired, I met them at a couple of media appearances and I said: 'lads, you two are like how I'd look to transition out of wrestling - to carry yourself with such professionalism - and to see him (Edge) back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better."

The WWE statuses of Finn Balor and Edge

As we had reported earlier, WWE has reportedly planned a big WrestleMania 37 match for Edge. The Rated-R Superstar is currently out of action with a torn triceps injury, and there are no updates regarding the timeline for his comeback; however, WWE hopes to get him back in time for next year's Show of Shows.

Finn Balor is scheduled to be involved in a Triple Threat match on next week's episode of NXT, and a win would guarantee his place in a Ladder match at TakeOver: XXX to determine the new NXT North American Champion.

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin was originally scheduled to take place in April, but it has been pushed back to the end of October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While it would be a treat for the fans to witness Balor vs. Edge at a TakeOver event, WWE surely seems to have other plans for the popular Superstars.