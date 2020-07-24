Edge's WrestleMania 37 match and opponent have already been reportedly revealed

Edge has not been in action since suffering a torn biceps injury at WWE Backlash, and there is still a long way to go until we see the Rated-R Superstar wrestle again.

However, the plans for Edge's return match has reportedly already been decided.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge vs. Randy Orton in an 'I Quit match' is being pencilled in as one of the pivotal bouts for next year's WrestleMania.

Meltzer was quick to note that while the plans can change a hundred times before next year's Show of Shows, the 'I Quit match' could be the ideal finish to the feud between Edge and Randy Orton.

The third match in the trilogy was previously scheduled to happen at SummerSlam before Edge's untimely injury brought about a change.

Meltzer also went on to reveal that Edge and Daniel Bryan are two Superstars who have a considerable amount of creative influence on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Meltzer was told that Edge and Daniel Bryan were part of the Creative teams of the Red and Blue brands.

Edge's injury status

Edge opened up about his injury status during a recent interview with ComicBook.

It was too early for Edge to give a definite timeline regarding his return and the 11-time World Champion revealed that he is going the extra mile during the rehabilitation phase.

"I don't know, it was a month yesterday. It's so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it's at and where everything is. I've always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid."

"Back to the point of how long? I don't know I'm just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now."

Torn Triceps injuries take around four to eight months of recovery time and a comeback around WrestleMania 37 season seems like Edge's best bet.