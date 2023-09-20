Finn Balor sends a message to Jey Uso after Judgment Day decision on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has sent a message to Jey Uso after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day had been huge admirers of Main Event Jey Uso ever since the latter's move to WWE RAW. They wanted the former Bloodline member to join their family.

During this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso faced Drew McIntyre in the main event of the night. Damian Priest had also told the Uso brother earlier that he would have to make the decision of joining them by the end of the show. During the match, The Judgment Day members, Priest, Balor and Dominik Mysterio, made their way out to support Jey. However, Jey made his decision to not join them, as he superkicked all three members during the closing stages of his match.

After the match, the Judgment Day attacked him, but Cody Rhodes made his way out to save the day. The current Tag Team Champion Balor has now sent a message to Jey after RAW. He said that Jey was either by their side or in their way.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

Huge Title Match announced for next week's WWE RAW

The Judgment Day had their coronation night at Payback earlier this month, when Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Zayn and Owens, however have an opportunity to reclaim the gold, as it was announced during the latest episode of RAW that they would be facing the Judgment Day duo next week, with the championships on the line.

Their stablemate Dominik Mysterio is also set to defend his NXT North American title against Dragon Lee during the show. It will be interesting to see if all members of The Judgment Day walk out with their gold intact by the end of the night.

Do you think Jey Uso will regret his decision to snub the Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.