Finn Balor sends a message to Liv Morgan after replacing her in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Liv Morgan problem was finally addressed on WWE RAW tonight, with her reign as Women's Tag Team Champion coming to an end. She has been replaced by Roxanne Perez following her shoulder injury.

Finn Balor was the driving force behind this change, convincing Adam Pearce to let Perez replace Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner. She is now officially a member of The Judgment Day, too, outright replacing the injured star at least for the time being.

This wasn't the only thing Balor was able to achieve on WWE RAW, as he and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship from The New Day. Over the moon, The Prince has sent a message to Liv Morgan in a new post on Instagram, stating that everyone in The Judgment Day misses her:

"We miss you @yaonlylivvonce #GetWellSoon."

The sincerity of Balor's words might be in question, considering he and Morgan were not on the best of terms when she was injured. They often disagreed on The Judgment Day's direction and were constantly passive-aggressive with each other.

Either way, following Liv Morgan's injury, the faction is now draped in gold once again. Every member is a champion. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses on WWE RAW, as the former Women's World Champion recovers following her surgery.

