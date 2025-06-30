New Judgment Day member officially announced on WWE RAW

A new Judgment Day member has now been officially announced on WWE RAW. This happened after Liv Morgan was stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

The group had a massive night on WWE RAW, as every member in the faction now holds a championship title. Earlier in the night, the New Day was defeated by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, with the stars becoming the new World Tag Team Champions instead. As they won the gold, they then went on to address the next question: what happens with Liv Morgan's injury and Roxanne Perez?

Balor and McDonagh proposed that Rodriguez still held the title, with Liv Morgan being replaced by Roxanne Perez. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce agreed to this. They added some other conditions to the entire situation, but Perez is now the new champion going forward.

Ad

Trending

Then, later, in a meeting with the rest of the Judgment Day, Finn Balor suggested that they make Roxanne Perez a permanent member of the group. Dominik Mysterio wanted to consult Liv Morgan, but Balor goaded him into voting without asking. Everyone voted for her to join the group, with Mysterio and Rodriguez doing so reluctantly.

Expand Tweet

Now, Roxanne Perez is officially a member of the Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action