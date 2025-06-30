New Judgment Day member officially announced on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 30, 2025 23:52 GMT
A new Judgment Day member is confirmed (Credit: WWE.com)
A new Judgment Day member is confirmed (Credit: WWE RAW on Netflix)

A new Judgment Day member has now been officially announced on WWE RAW. This happened after Liv Morgan was stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The group had a massive night on WWE RAW, as every member in the faction now holds a championship title. Earlier in the night, the New Day was defeated by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, with the stars becoming the new World Tag Team Champions instead. As they won the gold, they then went on to address the next question: what happens with Liv Morgan's injury and Roxanne Perez?

Balor and McDonagh proposed that Rodriguez still held the title, with Liv Morgan being replaced by Roxanne Perez. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce agreed to this. They added some other conditions to the entire situation, but Perez is now the new champion going forward.

Then, later, in a meeting with the rest of the Judgment Day, Finn Balor suggested that they make Roxanne Perez a permanent member of the group. Dominik Mysterio wanted to consult Liv Morgan, but Balor goaded him into voting without asking. Everyone voted for her to join the group, with Mysterio and Rodriguez doing so reluctantly.

Now, Roxanne Perez is officially a member of the Judgment Day.

Edited by Angana Roy
