Finn Balor sends a one-word message days after failing to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor sent a one-word message days after he failed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day member was unable to dethrone Bron Breakker after a brief confusion with Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

For months, WWE has teased tension between Balor and Mysterio. However, Mysterio was responsible for earning Balor his latest shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

On Instagram, Balor sent a one-word message almost a week after he failed to become a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"Office," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Breakker has been the Intercontinental Champion since October 2024. He defeated Jey Uso to become a two-time champion and has successfully defended the title against the likes of Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

JD McDonagh believes Judgment Day is falling apart amid tension between Finn Balor and other members

Finn Balor hasn't always been on the same page as other notable Judgment Day members, including Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Balor and Mysterio have often had issues.

Ad

Amid the drama and tension within the group, JD McDonagh claimed that The Judgment Day is falling apart. The former WWE World Tag Team Champion believes it's "desperate times" for the faction, and they need him to hold things together. McDonagh said:

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?"

Ad

Ad

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are former WWE World Tag Team Champions and brought the tag team titles back to The Judgment Day after receiving an assist from Liv Morgan, who, back then, hadn't joined the faction yet.

It remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with Balor heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has teased the possibility of him challenging for the Intercontinental Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE