Finn Balor sends a one-word message after what happened with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh stood tall in a stellar match against the LWO on this week's RAW and retained their World Tag Team Title. All the active members of The Judgment Day are still holding championship gold on the red brand.Their victory was controversial, as El Grande Americano came to their aid. Moreover, another masked man showed up out of nowhere and cost the LWO a potential win.After RAW concluded, The Prince took to his social media accounts and reacted to his successful title defense with a one-word message. He also posted pictures from the World Tag Team Championship match.&quot;Abracadabra,&quot; he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will now be interesting to see what is next for The Judgment Day on the red brand and whether the identity of the masked man will be revealed on Monday.Roxanne Perez opens up about Finn Balor recruiting her into The Judgment DayRoxanne Perez has stepped up and replaced an injured Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day. She has joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez to continue the group's Women's Tag Team Championship reign.In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Roxanne Perez praised Finn Balor for recruiting her into the faction and helping her get on top as a full-time member of the main roster.&quot;I feel like everybody saw my journey on NXT and everything I was able to accomplish. I was pretty much the most accomplished NXT Women’s Champion from that era. So, I’m sure Finn Balor saw that. He saw why people call me The Prodigy is because I am the youngest on the roster and I’ve already mastered everything about that ring. So, he needed someone to come in and help The Judgment Day,&quot; Perez said. [H/T: SEScoops]Perez and Rodriguez will be in action this weekend at SummerSlam, as they will defend their title against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.