Finn Balor sends three-word message before major championship match on WWE RAW

Finn Balor sent a three-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. He will challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The 43-year-old superstar earned himself a shot at Breakker's title courtesy of his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. On last week's RAW, Mysterio informed Balor that he had spoken to the General Manager of the red brand and secured a title shot for The Prince.

On Instagram, Balor sent a three-word message hyping up his upcoming title match against Breakker.

"MONDAY. BRUSSELS. BELGIUM," wrote Balor.

You can check out Balor's Instagram post below:

Breakker won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the October 21, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW. He defeated Jey Uso, with a little help from Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline, to regain the title and become a two-time champion.

Dominik Mysterio explains how Finn Balor and Damian Priest helped him in The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest were stablemates in The Judgment Day. While Priest is no longer a member of the group, Mysterio and Balor continue to be factionmates.

Speaking on Sports Illustrated, the former NXT North American Champion explained how Balor and Priest had helped him. He stated:

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out," said Mysterio. "My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea."

Finn Balor has lost a series of matches in recent months. He was unable to beat Damian Priest in both of their encounters and also failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Priest and the reigning champion, Gunther.

The Prince will be aiming to win the Intercontinental Championship for a third time in his career.

