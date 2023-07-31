Finn Balor sends a two-word message to Judgment Day members

Finn Balor took to social media to send a two-word message to his fellow Judgment Day stablemates.

Balor will be challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. At the show, Rhea Ripley is also scheduled for a title defense.

Finn Balor unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London. At the same show, his stablemate Damian Priest became the new Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Taking to Instagram, Balor highlighted The Judgment Day's overall list of accomplishments in WWE.

Check out Balor's recent Instagram post:

Balor's rivalry with Rollins dates all the way back to 2016, when the former won the Universal Championship but was forced to relinquish the title due to an unfortunate injury.

Finn Balor's rival Seth Rollins spoke about the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins recently spoke about the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and its importance.

The title is currently exclusive to Monday Night RAW. Speaking with Complex, Rollins revealed why WWE decided to bring back the World Heavyweight title. He said:

"It's very important. The World Heavyweight Championship is a new title. Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster. There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at the glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time and there was the need for a second title."

The title was introduced by Triple H, with Rollins becoming the inaugural champion at the Night of Champions premium live event. The champion has already defended his title against Damian Priest and Bron Breakker.

Would you like to see Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.