Finn Balor shares two-word message ahead of Survivor Series

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has delivered a two-word message ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are scheduled to compete against The Judgment Day tonight in a WarGames match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest also successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits last night on SmackDown as well.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will also be in action at the premium live event tonight in Chicago. Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

Ahead of the WarGames match tonight, Balor took to social media to deliver a two-word message. The inaugural Universal Champion said "War Games" and included several images hyping the match tonight as seen in his post below.

Finn Balor praises WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley and noted that his stablemate has a unique charisma that rubs off on everyone around her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran praised the Women's World Champion and claimed that she has "that X-factor" that very few people have. Balor added that he and Priest have benefited from being around younger superstars such as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [3:30 - 3:55]

Balor recently disclosed that he was one title short of becoming a Grand Slam Champion. However, he has since captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Damian Priest to achieve the incredible accomplishment. It will be interesting to see if the 42-year-old decides to challenge for another singles title in WWE sometime down the line.

