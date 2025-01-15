Finn Balor shares unfortunate update following Street Fight on WWE RAW

Finn Balor shared an update today following a grueling Street Fight this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The veteran squared off against Damian Priest in the main event of this week's episode of the red brand.

Priest put Balor through a table with a Broken Arrow, and The Judgment Day star was put on a stretcher. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion attacked The Prince on the stretcher and wheeled him back to the ring.

The Archer of Infamy eventually won by hitting a South of Heaven Chokeslam. Balor took to social media today to share an update following the match, and you can check it out in his post below.

The Judgment Day has not been on the same page in recent weeks. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been arguing with each other for a while, and now Liv Morgan is upset with the former North American Champion. Rhea Ripley used to be in a storyline relationship with Mysterio, but he betrayed her last year at SummerSlam.

Last week on WWE RAW, Ripley defeated Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion. Dirty Dom attempted to reconnect with The Eradicator after her victory and went for a hug, but she hit him with a low blow. Mysterio tried to apologize to The Miracle Kid this past Monday on the red brand by bringing her flowers.

Former WWE writer reacts to Damian Priest attacking Finn Balor while he was on a stretcher

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Damian Priest acted like a heel when he attacked Finn Balor while he was on a stretcher.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed the former World Heavyweight Champion behaved like a heel during the Street Fight on RAW. The veteran noted that Balor should have been the one doing the attack as he was the heel.

"Priest was a heel attacking Finn Balor with a neck brace on a stretcher. I mean, they should have done the complete opposite, where Priest turns his back on Balor and Balor gets up, playing possum the whole time. But by the time they finished this, it wasn't a real injury anyway. It wasn't real anyway." [From 1:02:45 onwards]

Damian Priest has been out for revenge on Finn Balor ever since he betrayed him at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

