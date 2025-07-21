Finn Balor shares united message ahead of WWE RAW

Finn Balor shared a message of unity ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Balor took to social media to share a photo of The Judgment Day. The entire faction was traveling together to the show, and you can check out the former Universal Champion's update in the Instagram post below.&quot;The Wheels on the Bus…,&quot; wrote Balor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal 4-Way match. Dirty Dom has been providing doctor's notes as a way to avoid defending the title against AJ Styles in recent weeks. However, if Mysterio is cleared for action tonight on RAW, he will be putting his title on the line against The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam next month.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently captured the World Tag Team Championship from The New Day. The Creed Brothers, LWO, and The New Day will be competing tonight to determine the number one contenders for the title.Former WWE writer criticizes Finn Balor and The Judgment DayVince Russo recently claimed that he was not interested in Finn Balor's character on WWE RAW and suggested that The Judgment Day lacked star power.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that he was only interested in Balor when he was portraying The Demon character on WWE television. He also suggested that The Judgment Day wasn't the same without Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in the faction.&quot;The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s the demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice.&quot; [4:08 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see which tag team emerges victorious on tonight's episode of WWE RAW to earn a World Tag Team Championship match against Balor and McDonagh down the line.