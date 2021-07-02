Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura involved in a weird exchange via Twitter

Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura are two of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Known for their time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the two only met for the first time when they came over to NXT.

Both men are a part of the very prestigious and exclusive club on NXT alongside Samoa Joe as the only NXT stars to have held the NXT Championship twice.

Since joining the company, Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura have had very limited interaction. Their latest interaction took place almost two years ago when Balor, the Intercontinental Champion, lost the title to Nakamura.

The two recently had a weird interaction over on Twitter as Finn Balor shared a photoshopped picture of his face on Shinsuke Nakamura's body, with the Intercontinental Championship in hand. Nakamura responded with a hashtag, titled #finnsuke.

It was a very weird exchange that has left fans confused. Based on Finn Balor's post, it makes one think that he wants to go after Nakamura. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura seems to be implying that they are friends and even gave it a fun "ship" name.

It is both intriguing and frustrating, but the meaning behind this exchange is probably only known to the two men involved.

What is next for Finn Balor?

Finn Balor hasn't been seen in NXT since the May 25th episode of the black and gold brand. The former NXT Champion had his rematch with Karrion Kross on this day, more than a month after he lost the title to Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Since his rematch, the Prince hasn't been seen, and many fans have been wondering where he could be.

There have been rumors of a possible move back to the main roster for the former WWE Universal Champion, and it was recently reported that there are plans for him on RAW.

Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

It would be great to see Finn Balor make the move back to the main roster as he is such a talented professional.

Where do you think Finn Balor should go? RAW or SmackDown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra