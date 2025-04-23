Finn Balor subtly betrayed by Judgment Day member following WWE RAW after WrestleMania; not Dominik Mysterio

A popular Judgment Day member has subtly betrayed WWE star Finn Balor after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He is none other than The Prince's former tag team partner and real-life friend, JD McDonagh.

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker locked horns in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. At one point in the bout, "Dirty" Dom received an opportunity to hit the 619 on Balor. Without any second thoughts, he betrayed his Judgment Day teammate by performing the move.

Dominik couldn't execute the maneuver properly as he was stopped in his tracks by The Prince. The bout ended as "Dirty" Dom shockingly emerged victorious, winning his first major singles title on the main roster.

"Dirty" Dom recently took to Instagram to share several photos from his win at WWE WrestleMania 41, calling himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time…😈⚖️ #WM41," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below.

This post caught JD McDonagh's attention, and he left a comment on it, showcasing his happiness for Dominik Mysterio. However, McDonagh subtly betrayed Finn Balor with this comment as he praised "Dirty" Dom despite the latter's actions against his best friend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Yung Gr8 🖤," he commented.

You can check out a screenshot of McDonagh's comment below.

Screenshot of JD McDonagh's comment [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram handle]

Former WWE writer believes Dominik Mysterio shouldn't have won the Intercontinental Championship

While reviewing WrestleMania 41 on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the company did not need to put the title on Dominik Mysterio, as they could have booked a great feud between him and Finn Balor without a championship on the line.

Russo added that Bron Breakker should have retained the title to establish himself as a top champion.

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker."

You can check out the full video below.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

