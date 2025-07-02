Finn Balor suddenly breaks WWE character

The Judgment Day is one of the most villainous factions in WWE currently. But Finn Balor surprisingly broke character just moments before a major match on Monday Night RAW this week.

The latest edition of the red brand show saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh challenge The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship. In the closing moments of the back-and-forth encounter, McDonagh hit Xavier Woods with a moonsault, and Balor followed up with a Coup de Grace to end The New Day's title reign in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

It proved to be a great night for The Judgment Day, especially Finn Balor, who also had a heartwarming moment with a fan ringside. As can be seen in the clip below, The Prince gave a warm hug to X/Twitter user, Balor Club Guy, before facing The New Day.

Shortly after losing the World Tag Team Championship, The New Day's Xavier Woods took to social media and went on a verbal tirade.

Woods claimed that The Judgment Day received a title match for "no reason," and it should not have taken place on Monday Night RAW. He even accused WWE of "unfair treatment" against him and Kofi Kingston, the self-proclaimed "greatest tag team of all time."

"Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after the crushing loss against The Judgment Day. Could they take their heel run to another level by taking out their frustration on WWE officials like Adam Pearce? Only time will tell.

