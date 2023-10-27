Finn Balor takes a shot at Bayern Munich star and England captain Harry Kane

Finn Balor took a shot at England international Harry Kane, who currently plays for German side Bayern Munich.

Balor is a long-term fan of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, whom Kane left at the start of this season to sign for Bayern Munich. During his time at Spurs, Kane failed to win a single trophy but was captain of the side. He is also the captain of the England National Football Team.

Taking to Twitter, Balor took shots at Kane after performing at the recent WWE live event in Munich. He posted a photo of him posing with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

"WAY more silverware than Harry Kane #WWEMunich," wrote Balor.

Finn Balor revealed the one WWE goal he has left to check off his bucket list

At this year's WWE Payback premium live event, Finn Balor became a Grand Slam Champion, as he and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Since then, Balor and Priest have become two-time champions, dethroning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the titles. However, Finn still has one more major goal to fulfill.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Irishman recalled losing the King of the Ring final in 2021 and wants to check that off his list. He said:

"There's a lot more goals that we need to accomplish. Me personally, King of the Ring is something that narrowly escaped me in Saudi Arabia against Xavier Woods. I think [that was] a year, two years ago. That's something that's still I need to check off the list."

Throughout his WWE career, Balor has held the NXT, Intercontinental, and United States Championship. He is also a former Universal Champion but only held the title for a day.

Are you enjoying Balor's current run as tag team champion in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section.

