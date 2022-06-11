Finn Balor takes a shot at Edge after The Judgment Day's betrayal by responding to one of his old tweets

Finn Balor took a shot at Edge on social media after The Judgment Day kicked the latter out of the group.

Over the past few months, The Rated-R Superstar has teased the idea of several WWE stars joining The Judgment Day. He would do so by posting their photos on social media.

Interestingly enough, Edge also posted a photo of Balor. Shockingly enough, this past Monday on RAW, The Prince became the newest member of The Judgment Day. Although not confirmed, many believe Balor has replaced Edge as the faction's new leader.

Check out this tweet from Edge, as he teased Balor as a potential member of The Judgment Day:

Here's Balor's cheeky reply to Edge:

The Judgment Day was formed back at WrestleMania 38 when Edge recruited Damian Priest as the first member of the group. The Hall of Famer brought in Rhea Ripley as the second member at WrestleMania Backlash after she helped him beat AJ Styles in a rematch.

The WWE Universe had hilarious replies to Finn Balor's tweet

In response to Finn Balor's dig at Edge on social media, the WWE Universe also made sure to play along and have fun.

Here are some of the sarcastic replies to The Prince's tweets:

One fan even responded by posting a clip of The Young Bucks betraying Balor during their days together in The Bullet Club.

Check out the tweet below:

In the aftermath of The Judgment Day's attack on RAW, WWE confirmed that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton and co. announced the following:

Upon his return, Edge is expected to work as a babyface going forward. A feud between The Rated-R Superstar and Finn Balor, and the rest of The Judgment Day, is likely to unfold on RAW.

It has also been suggested that the reason the WWE Hall of Famer will work as a babyface is due to Cody Rhodes's absence. Rhodes is currently sidelined due to an injury.

The American Nightmare quickly established his place as one of the top babyfaces in the company since returning at WrestleMania 38.

