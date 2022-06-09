WWE provides major update on Edge's condition following The Judgment Day's attack on RAW

WWE has provided a major update on Edge's condition following The Judgment Day's attack on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This past Monday night, The Rated-R Superstar was attacked by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and new Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion replaced the Hall of Famer as the faction's leader and will presumably carry the group forward.

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew announced that Edge has suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture.

Before the shocking turn of events on RAW, the original version of The Judgment Day competed together for the first time at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. The trio of Edge, Ripley, and Priest defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE legend Bully Ray was claimed that Edge and The Judgment Day's segment on RAW felt a little forced

Like most of the WWE Universe, Bully Ray didn't expect Edge to get kicked out of The Judgment Day. He was certainly caught off guard following Finn Balor and co's actions on RAW.

However, speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully admitted that WWE could've pulled off the same angle the night before at Hell in a Cell. He also mentioned that The Judgment Day's promo on RAW felt a 'little forced':

"The promo beforehand felt a little forced, I'm saying to myself, 'If Finn Balor wanted to be a part of the Judgment Day so bad, why make wait for Monday Night RAW? Why not have done it the night before at Hell in a Cell? Finn, AJ, and Liv lost the match, why not have had Finn turn the night before, that would've made a lot more sense. But, you never know when these creative decisions were made."

The Rated-R Superstar is expected to work as a babyface, but it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a speedy recovery.

