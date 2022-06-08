"Felt a little forced" - Former WWE personality points out the mistake with Finn Balor's heel turn and him joining Judgment Day

Bully Ray has pointed out WWE's mistake regarding Finn Balor's heel turn on RAW. This past Monday night, the former Universal Champion aligned with Judgment Day and replaced Edge in the faction.

At the Hell in a Cell premium live event, the trio of Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan lost a Mixed Tag Team Match to Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray mentioned that The Judgment Day's promo on RAW felt a little forced. He also questioned why WWE didn't have Balor join the faction the previous night at Hell in a Cell. He said:

"The promo beforehand felt a little forced, I'm saying to myself, 'If Finn Balor wanted to be a part of the Judgment Day so bad, why make wait for Monday Night RAW? Why not have done it the night before at Hell in a Cell? Finn, AJ, and Liv lost the match, why not have had Finn turn the night before, that would've made a lot more sense. But, you never know when these creative decisions were made." [11:20-11:53]

Bully Ray was surprised by WWE's decision to put Finn Balor into the Judgment Day and replace Edge

While speaking about the same segment, Bully Ray admitted that he was caught off-guard when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turned their backs on Edge.

The former multi-time tag team champion believes that nobody could've predicted The Judgment Day betraying The Rated-R Superstar. Ray said:

"Yes, without a doubt, I did not see it coming. I don't think anybody saw it coming, anybody who did say they saw it coming is full of cr*p. It was out of nowhere and they did what they had to do. This was not planned, this was not in the cards. They stuck Finn Balor in."

With Balor now a part of Judgment Day, Edge is likely to be pushed as a babyface going forward in the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far