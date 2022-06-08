"Not planned" - WWE legend says he was surprised after Judgment Day betrayed Edge 

Bully Ray has claimed that he was surprised by The Judgment Day's actions on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The assault on Edge by the stable's members certainly caught Ray off-guard, as he felt that it wasn't planned beforehand.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that he did not think that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest would turn their backs on Edge. He was also surprised WWE replaced the multi-time world champion with Finn Balor.

"Yes, without a doubt, I did not see it coming. I don't think anybody saw it coming, anybody who did say they saw it coming is full of cr*p. It was out of nowhere and they did what they had to do. This was not planned, this was not in the cards. They stuck Finn Balor in," Bully Ray said. [10:57-11:19]

It has only been a few months since Edge formed The Judgment Day. At WrestleMania 38, The Rated-R Superstar recruited Damian Priest, who helped him beat AJ Styles.

At WrestleMania Backlash, he recruited Rhea Ripley, who, shortly after her heel turn, was unveiled as the second member of the faction.

On this week's RAW, Edge and co. were set to introduce Balor as the fourth member of their group. However, the tables quickly turned on The Judgment Day leader.

Booker T was also surprised to see Edge get kicked out of Judgment Day

Much like Bully Ray, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was also surprised to see that The Judgment Day kicked Edge out, only a few months after the group's formation.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said:

"I must say, first of all, this is the first time I'm hearing about this, I was filming from 7 to 1 AM. This is the first time I'm hearing this. I'm shocked. I didn't see this coming... I did think the new member was coming, I thought that was cool you know. I thought it was going to be able to just say, for instance, a Finn Balor, give him a rub. Give him something, give him a spot where he's going to be on the show on a weekly basis."

At the recently concluded Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, the trio of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan lost a Mixed Tag Team Match to Judgment Day.

