"I'm shocked" - Booker T on WWE RAW storyline involving Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Edge being thrown out of Judgment Day was a shocking turn of events for Booker T.

Edge, who formed the Judgment Day faction, was ready to welcome a surprise member to his faction on this week's RAW. While Finn Balor initially came in as the newest addition, he, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley soon attacked the Hall of Famer and threw him out of the group

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was surprised when he learned about Edge being kicked out of the group as he did not see it coming.

"I must say, first of all, this is the first time I'm hearing about this, I was filming from 7 to 1 AM. This is the first time I'm hearing this. I'm shocked. I didn't see this coming... I did think the new member was coming, I thought that was cool you know. I thought it was going to be able to just say, for instance, a Finn Balor, give him a rub. Give him something, give him a spot where he's going to be on the show on a weekly basis."

He continued:

"We're going to be seeing Finn Balor, and then, of course, being in a group like that The Demon can show up anytime. Now, Finn Balor coming into the group and Edge being kicked out of the group, I don't know where it's going to go, let's just say that," said Booker T. [From 30:30 to 31:40]

Booker T also feels that Edge might not feud with Judgment Day after being kicked out of the group, going in a different direction.

Edge was reportedly not on board with a WWE idea

After the betrayal on RAW, reports have suggested that the Rated-R Superstar was not a fan of the creative direction that WWE had planned for the faction.

The company reportedly wanted the faction to move towards a supernatural storyline, which the Hall of Famer was not keen on doing.

The plan to make him a babyface was also approved after Cody Rhodes' recent injury and sabbatical. It remains to be seen what Edge's future feuds will be and when he will return to WWE TV after receiving the vicious beatdown on RAW this week.

