Finn Balor takes spear from his own wife ahead of WrestleMania

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 20, 2025 20:09 GMT
Balor will be competing for a title tonight at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Balor will be competing for a title tonight at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took a spear from his wife ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match tonight against Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta.

Ad

Balor is married to sports journalist and television personality Vero Rodriguez. She took to her Instagram story recently to share a video of herself training in the ring with her husband. Rodriguez then hilariously leveled Balor with a Spear, and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Balor&#039;s wife hit him with a Spear recently. [Image credits: Screenshots from Vero Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram story]
Balor's wife hit him with a Spear recently. [Image credits: Screenshots from Vero Rodriguez's Instagram story]

Bron Breakker is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for 180 days so far. He captured the title from Jey Uso on the October 21, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Uso went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and defeated Gunther last night at WrestleMania 41 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former WWE writer wants Karrion Kross to join Finn Balor's faction on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Karrion Kross joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Karrion Kross is not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania. He lost to AJ Styles in a singles match this past Monday night on RAW, and also came up short in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested Karrion Kross become a member of The Judgment Day. He added that it was the only way he would get interested in Finn Balor's group.

"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever." [From 7:40 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have not been on the same page as of late on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the Intercontinental Champion.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications