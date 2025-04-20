Finn Balor takes spear from his own wife ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took a spear from his wife ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match tonight against Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta.

Balor is married to sports journalist and television personality Vero Rodriguez. She took to her Instagram story recently to share a video of herself training in the ring with her husband. Rodriguez then hilariously leveled Balor with a Spear, and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Balor's wife hit him with a Spear recently. [Image credits: Screenshots from Vero Rodriguez's Instagram story]

Bron Breakker is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for 180 days so far. He captured the title from Jey Uso on the October 21, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Uso went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and defeated Gunther last night at WrestleMania 41 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE writer wants Karrion Kross to join Finn Balor's faction on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Karrion Kross joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Karrion Kross is not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania. He lost to AJ Styles in a singles match this past Monday night on RAW, and also came up short in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested Karrion Kross become a member of The Judgment Day. He added that it was the only way he would get interested in Finn Balor's group.

"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever." [From 7:40 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have not been on the same page as of late on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the Intercontinental Champion.

