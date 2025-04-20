Bron Breakker will lose Intercontinental Championship tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran

Bron Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since beating Jey Uso on WWE RAW last October. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted that the second-generation star would drop the title tonight at WrestleMania 41.

Over the past few weeks, Breakker has been involved in a storyline with Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The Prince and his Judgment Day partner recently defeated the Intercontinental Champion and the Mexican star in a tag team match on RAW. However, the four superstars are now scheduled to fight each other in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla speculated that Balor would end Breakker's championship reign tonight. However, she pointed out that she was not 100% sure that it would happen.

"It can go either way. So, let's go with Finn because I think Finn deserves a fresh new start, you know what I mean, with everything that's been going on? I think Finn should. I'd like to see him win, but I really don't know. I'm not 100% sure who's gonna win," she said. [1:07:12-1:07:30]

Sam Roberts thinks Dominik Mysterio will win the title at WWE WrestleMania 41

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts proposed a scenario in which Dominik Mysterio would emerge victorious in the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE personality suggested Dirty Dom could pin his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor, after the 43-year-old got Speared by Bron Breakker.

"My finish was Bron Breakker Spears Finn Balor; Penta takes out Bron Breakker, Dominik covers and pins Finn Balor, and Dominik says, 'I did it so we could have the title in The Judgment Day.' And Finn Balor's pi**ed. And Dominik's the Intercontinental Champion," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Unpredictable Badass succeeds in retaining his title tonight in Las Vegas.

