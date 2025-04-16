Future of Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship reign predicted by WWE analyst

Bron Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since the October 21, 2024, episode of RAW. A WWE analyst predicted the future of his title reign.

Ad

The second-generation superstar has recently been involved in a storyline with Penta and The Judgment Day. He will now defend the Intercontinental Championship against the Mexican star, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE personality Peter Rosenberg predicted the outcome of the fight.

The 45-year-old disclosed that he believes it would be a great match that would end in Breakker retaining the championship:

Ad

Trending

"I see a great match and Bron retaining," he said. [From 21:41 to 21:43]

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Another WWE analyst thinks Dominik Mysterio may end Bron Breakker's title reign

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts also discussed the possible outcome of the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old proposed a scenario in which Breakker would spear Finn Balor, then get taken out by Penta. Dominik Mysterio would then seize the opportunity and pin his Judgment Day teammate to capture the title.

Ad

Roberts pointed out that the proposed finish could lead to more fractures in the heel faction between The Prince and Dirty Dom:

"My finish was Braun Breakker spears Finn Balor, Penta takes out Braun Breakker, Dominik covers and pins Finn Balor and Dominik says, 'I did it so we could have the title in The Judgment Day.' And Finn Balor's pissed. And Dominik's the Intercontinental Champion," he said.

Ad

Ad

Peter Rosenberg also predicted the result of the grudge match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WrestleMania 41. He speculated that The Storm would "smoke" The Glow at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More