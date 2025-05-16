Finn Balor teases unfinished business with major WWE star

Finn Balor teased unfinished business against a major WWE Superstar today on social media. The 43-year-old is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Balor squared off against AJ Styles this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The action went back and forth, but eventually, Styles was able to emerge victorious. Following the loss, the inaugural Universal Champion took to X/Twitter to send a message to The Phenomenal One. The Judgment Day member noted that they had battled four times, and the series was tied, suggesting that he had unfinished business to take care of.

"Finn vs @AJStylesOrg 4 encounters Finn 2 AJ 2 (SWEET)," Balor wrote.

AJ Styles has shown interest in coming after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship, and Dirty Dom had requested his Judgment Day stablemate Balor to take care of The Phenomenal One. This led to the encounter between the two veterans on RAW this week, with Styles picking up the win and some momentum.

It remains to be seen how the Intercontinental Champion deals with the problem of The Phenomenal One in the weeks ahead. The 28-year-old successfully defended the title against Penta at Backlash earlier this month after El Grande Americano got involved.

Finn Balor could undergo a major character change on WWE television

Finn Balor could be getting ready for a major change to his character on WWE RAW.

While responding to a question from a fan on an edition of WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider suggested that Balor could turn babyface soon. He noted that there had been some tension within The Judgment Day lately, and it could lead to the faction breaking up.

The wrestling insider also stated that Balor could become a babyface again due to the storyline, and suggested that the former champion would be successful in doing so:

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well." [From 20:44 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

AJ Styles has made it known that he is coming after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran following his victory over Balor on RAW.

