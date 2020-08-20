Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher set for NXT TakeOver: XXX

NXT TakeOver: XXX is all set to be a star-studded show. From Adam Cole taking on Pat McAfee to Keith Lee putting his NXT Championship on the line against one of the brand's fastest-rising Superstars in Karrion Kross, WWE is pulling out all the stops to make this event a smashing hit. And to take things up a notch, Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher has now been added to the card.

This news comes after the most recent episode of NXT that featured The Prince against Velveteen Dream in a last-chance qualifier for this Saturday's five-man ladder match. The ending of the match saw Timothy Thatcher attacking Balor and costing him the match.

Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher's feud started a couple of weeks ago during a triple threat match that featured both Thatcher and Balor, along with the eventual winner, Dexter Lumis.

Lumis made Thatcher pass out to win the match, completely removing The British Messiah from the North American Championship picture. So, it made sense for Thatcher to vent out his frustrations on someone. With Lumis out due to an injury, the former NXT Tag Team Champion going after his other opponent, Finn Balor, was something that should've been expected.

Finn Balor looking to extend his impressive NXT TakeOver record

While Finn Balor won't be a part of the multi-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, The Prince still has a chance to add to his illustrious history at TakeOver events this weekend. For those of you unaware, the former Universal Champion holds the record for the most TakeOver wins.

Finn Balor boosted his TakeOver win count to 11 with his victory over Damian Priest at In Your House, and it's a fair assumption that he wouldn't mind extending his record with a victory this Saturday.

Timothy Thatcher, on the other hand, has also been on a mean streak since making his NXT debut earlier this year.

Expect a fast-paced technical masterpiece between two of the finest athletes on the Black and Yellow brand at NXT TakeOver: XXX.