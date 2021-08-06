Former Universal Champion wants a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor says he would be interested in facing Roman Reigns and John Cena in a triple threat match for the title at WWE SummerSlam.

Balor was set to go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer after the latter accepted his challenge. However, during their contract signing segment on SmackDown last week, Finn was attacked by Baron Corbin before he could sign on the dotted line to make the match official.

Speaking to WWE Die Woche, Finn Balor spoke about how the situation unfolded and revealed that he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

"Of course [it] hit a nerve but in the same situation, I’m sure I would have done the same, so you know, I gotta respect that and respect the approach that he [John Cena] came with but I really believe that myself and Roman [Reigns] have unfinished business," said Balor. "Roman accepted the challenge, so, you know, it may not be SummerSlam but I’m pretty sure we’ll get down to business once Roman and John is handled."

He added that he wouldn't mind taking on Roman Reigns and John Cena in a triple threat match at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship:

"Well, I’m not sure if the possibility of a Triple-Threat at SummerSlam is off the cards right now so, if we could somehow finagle that, that would be fantastic but if not, obviously the one reason I’m in SmackDown is to become Universal Champion so you know, Roman Reigns is who I want," added Balor. "I’ve wrestled John before, I’ve wrestled Roman before but what I want is to [regain] the Universal Championship." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Roman Reigns vs John Cena for the Universal Title is currently confirmed for SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Finn Balor is set to take on Baron Corbin on SmackDown this Friday night.

Finn Balor opens up on whether or not his Demon persona still has a future in WWE

Finn Balor as 'The Demon'

Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon King' hasn't been seen on WWE TV for quite some time. Balor had his last match as The Demon back in 2019 when he collided with Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown.

When asked if the diabocial gimmick still has a future in WWE, Balor stated:

"Yeah, obviously I feel like The Demon definitely has a future but right now, I'm very focused on, you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we're going, but I'm sure we'll get back to The Demon at some stage," said Balor.

It would be phenomenal to see Finn Balor dressing up as The Demon once again, especially at WWE SummerSlam, the pay-per-view that saw him being crowned the inaugural Universal Champion.

