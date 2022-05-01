"Fire him immediately" - WWE legend's reaction to Sonya Deville interview 

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently defended Sonya Deville's questionable actions on WWE television.

The latest episode of RAW saw Deville use a few unfair approaches in her championship match against Bianca Belair. Later on RAW Talk, backstage correspondent Kevin Patrick grilled the 28-year-old with some hard-hitting questions, including how she would feel about an internal investigation into her blatant misuse of authority-level powers.

In response to those questions, JBL suggested — while staying in character — that the company should suspend or fire Patrick quickly. The Hall of Famer also stated on RAW Talk that Sonya Deville is doing a splendid job as a WWE official:

"I'd start with Kevin [Patrick]. I think that was horrible journalism. I would either put him on suspension or fire him immediately." JBL continued, "Look, I think what Sonya Deville is doing is magnificent. I wish I was an official in WWE."

JBL is often regarded as one of the most despicable heel characters in the company's history. So it comes as no surprise that the former world champion would likely be a dishonest authority figure if he were in Deville's place.

JBL indicates how corrupt he would be in Sonya Deville's WWE role

Deville restarted her title match against Bianca Belair twice and used Carmella and Queen Zelina's help to stack the odds against the champion. While the on-screen official still came up short, JBL said he "would do the exact same thing" in her position.

The WWE legend jokingly mentioned RAW Talk co-hosts Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp as examples to prove his point:

"You think you've seen corrupt? Jackie [Redmond], I would put you in charge of the entire network as the host. [Matt Camp], I would give you a lifetime job, probably in the mailroom or something like that. But I'd give you a lifetime job somewhere. I'd make myself emperor. So, I highly approve of what Sonya Deville is doing because I would do the exact same thing," said JBL.

As recent history has shown, Bianca Belair is not the first to battle through the roadblocks set by Deville. Not too long ago, Naomi seemed quite open to revisiting her rivalry with the WWE official at some point. You can read more about that story HERE.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das