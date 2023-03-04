"First loss incoming" - Fans believe The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak will end on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has lost the strength the group once had. Not only did the faction lose Sami Zayn, but Jey Uso is also unsure about the loyalty he has for his blood. Recently, WWE announced that Zayn will go up against Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Fans believe the former Honorary Uce will end Sikoa's undefeated streak.

Last year, Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he appeared at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 and assisted Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the event, he officially moved to SmackDown from NXT.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn shared a special bond as Zayn mentored and protected Sikoa on several occasions upon starting his career on the main roster. However, the former Honorary Uce left The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 after attacking Roman Reigns.

The war between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn is far from over, as The Liberator is set to face the stable's Enforcer in a singles match on WWE SmackDown. Fans believe Zayn will be the one to end Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster and will punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see if Zayn hands The Enforcer his first loss on the main roster or if the group will interfere once again and the match might not have a decisive winner.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will face Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Later, Sikoa added the NXT North American Championship to the stable when he paid a short trip to the developmental brand and defeated Carmelo Hayes for the title.

Recently, The Bloodline was left in shambles after a tragic incident at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where the group officially removed Sami Zayn from the stable in an unceremonious fashion.

After the event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vowed to end the group. Last Monday, Owens hit Jimmy with a stunner after his match against the Street Profits. Later, WWE booked a match between The Prizefighter and The Enforcer for RAW.

