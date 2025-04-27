First-time Rhea Ripley match announced for RAW

Rhea Ripley will be facing a major star on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator competed for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 but came up short.

WWE announced that the 28-year-old will be squaring off against Roxanne Perez tomorrow night on the red brand. It will be the first time the two stars square off on the main roster. Perez and Ripley battled in a singles match in 2022 while they were both in NXT. Roxanne Perez showed up during last week's edition of WWE RAW and attacked NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer during her match against IYO SKY.

IYO SKY defeated The Eradicator and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match to retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair planted Ripley with a K.O.D., but Sky hit her with a Moonsault following the move to pick up the pinfall victory at The Show of Shows.

Major WWE star pitches dream match against Rhea Ripley

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently revealed that she would like to battle Rhea Ripley someday.

Vaquer signed with WWE last year and has already made an impact during her time in NXT. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer named Ripley as her dream opponent. She noted that it would be an honor to share the ring with her and stated that she would be a great opponent for the former Women's World Champion.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent."

You can check out the interview in the video below:

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against The Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley forced her way into the match by attacking both stars and ruining the contract signing before the PLE. It will be interesting to see who will win the singles match between Ripley and Perez tomorrow night on RAW.

