Five strangers discover they are half-siblings of The Rock 

Five strangers fathered by WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson recently discovered each other. They are all half-siblings of Rocky's son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Rocky Johnson was a Canadian wrestler from the late 1960s up until the 1980s. He first earned fame working in many territories of the National Wrestling Alliance. He won the WWF World Tag Team Championships alongside Tony Atlas, the duo becoming the first black champions in the company's history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Sports Illustrated ran a story told by Lisa Purves. She was born on October 26, 1968, to her mother Vera Pinter. Pinter lived across from a boarding house in Toronto that hosted local wrestlers. When Vera was four months pregnant, Rocky left for a tour, never to return. Lisa was 18 years old when she figured out who her father was.

Rocky was married to Una Sparks (with whom he had two kids - Wanda in '62 and Curtis in '65) before meeting Ata Maivia, mother of The Rock. But before marrying Una, Johnson was in a two-year relationship with Paula Parsons' mother, Thelma. Thelma gave birth to Paula in 1964.

Trevor Edwards was born in March 1967 and was raised by his mother Doreen. He was never told by his mother about who his father was, but he always had his suspicions. In 2017, Trevor found out where Rocky's younger brother Ricky lived and reached out about his beliefs. DNA tests confirmed that Trevor was the son of Rocky Johnson.

Adrian Bowles was born in April 1970 and found out who his father was when he was 10. He says that he carried anger and resentment against Rocky until 2010 when the Hall of Famer reached out to him.

The 8-time WWE Champion's fifth half-sibling was Aaron Fowler, born in June 1970 and raised by his mother Jackie. Adrian was told about his father when he was 15.

Lisa Purves is making a documentary on her life story and the many children of Rocky Johnson. The five were recently united for the first time.

The Rock's half-siblings claim that they expect nothing from their blood brother

Dwayne Johnson's life has recently been turned into a TV series on NBC called Young Rock. Rocky's portrayal on the show has been appreciated by Trevor Edwards. He expressed that it felt good that the show didn't try to "sugarcoat" his father's personality.

The Rock's half-siblings claim that they do not expect anything from him and that the Hollywood megastar has nothing to do with his father's decisions.

“Dwayne has nothing to do with the decisions that his dad made; he doesn't even know who we are,” - said Adrian Bowles. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

With The Rock's record of helping and reaching out to people, it wouldn't surprise any if he reached out to his half-siblings. All six could be united at a future date. But it appears if he doesn't, his siblings are understanding.

