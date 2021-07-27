"Focus on your man" - Shelton Benjamin rejects female star's offer on Twitter

Shelton Benjamin took a jibe at fellow WWE Superstar Mia Yim on Twitter after she offered him help in his match on RAW.

On this week's edition of the Red brand, Bobby Lashley declared that he will take on both Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a two-on-one handicap match. The WWE Champion dominated both men and hit a Jackhammer on Benjamin in the final moments of the match. He pinned both men at the same time to secure a victory.

Around the same time, Mia Yim posted a tweet stating that Shelton Benjamin could use her help on RAW. The WWE veteran didn't seem interested and later responded to Yim by telling her to focus on her man.

Focus on your man https://t.co/vqqzrL360n — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) July 27, 2021

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim have a history of taking jibes at each other

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are very close in real life and have nothing but respect for each other. Both WWE Superstars occasionally take friendly jibes at each other on social media. Benjamin's tweet about Keith Lee was in good humor but it doesn't negate the fact that Lee isn't doing too well at present.

Well you’re not know for having the brightest imagination, but…thanks? https://t.co/rFAaZ6x0jU — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) July 9, 2021

He returned to RAW last week after a long hiatus. He had last wrestled in February and little was known about his absence from WWE TV. Lee lost his return match to Bobby Lashley. Things remained the same this week as well, as he lost another bout on RAW, to NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Mere hours before the show, Lee tweeted out an important message to his fans in regards to telling them his story. He was a big name on NXT last year, but things haven't been going too well for him on RAW for a while now. His fans can only hope that he is treated like a star in the near future, instead of an afterthought.

As for Shelton Benjamin, The Hurt Business split has certainly harmed his standing on the roster. He is one of the most gifted athletes in WWE history but never managed to make it as a main event star. Benjamin has done well for himself as an upper-mid card act though, and has accomplished enough to get honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

