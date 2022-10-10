Additional WWE stars make drastic changes to Twitter accounts following Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules

There have been several rumors about who could join Bray Wyatt's faction following his return at WWE Extreme Rules. Hinting at this, a few superstars in the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, T-Bar, and former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler all made changes to their Twitter accounts.

The WWE Universe was elated over Bray Wyatt making an emphatic return at the end of last night's Extreme Rules. Wyatt did not return alone as his Firefly Funhouse puppets all came to life and joined him in WWE. It was heavily rumored that prior to his release, Huskus The Pig, Rambling Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Abby The Witch were set to come to life and now that plan has come to fruition.

After Wyatt returned, Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan blacked out their Twitter profiles. Following them, former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-Bar, and former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have blacked out their cover photos on their Twitter accounts. This has now got fans wondering if these five superstars are the ones joining Wyatt.

Shane @CalDragoon @wrestlelamia 5 wrestlers have black cover photos now, they are Liv, Rollins, TBar, Ciampa, and Ziggler. So I'm guessing it is them. @wrestlelamia 5 wrestlers have black cover photos now, they are Liv, Rollins, TBar, Ciampa, and Ziggler. So I'm guessing it is them.

Fans continue to speculate who could join Bray Wyatt's faction

The wrestling world has several names that could be a potential fit for the former WWE Champion's faction.

Many are predicting that Alexa Bliss will rejoin Wyatt as Sister Abigail, especially after her tweet.

You can check out her tweet below:

Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. @AlexaDaGOAT I think that Alexa Bliss finally hitting Sister Abigail again will be the key to free The Fiend. #WhiteRabbit I think that Alexa Bliss finally hitting Sister Abigail again will be the key to free The Fiend. #WhiteRabbit https://t.co/GGIbcK1tCN

There were some who did not want her back with Wyatt and preferred she return to her old Goddess gimmick that found her to be the most successful.

iBeast @ibeastIess @AlexaBliss_WWE for the love of God, stay away from Bray and turn back into the Goddess gimmick @AlexaBliss_WWE for the love of God, stay away from Bray and turn back into the Goddess gimmick

Some wanted Nikki Cross to return and join the faction.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Bring back crazy Nikki Cross for the Wyatt 6. Bring back crazy Nikki Cross for the Wyatt 6. https://t.co/3FR9arK3uZ

Fans also believe that Joe Gacy, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, and a returning Bo Dallas will all be part of the faction.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral For those of you asking who I'd like to be a part of the potential "Wyatt 6" stable:



Bray Wyatt

Liv Morgan

Alexa Bliss

Bo Dallas

Erick Rowan

Joe Gacy



Thoughts? If you disagree, who would you replace? For those of you asking who I'd like to be a part of the potential "Wyatt 6" stable:Bray Wyatt Liv MorganAlexa Bliss Bo DallasErick Rowan Joe Gacy Thoughts? If you disagree, who would you replace? https://t.co/02QZKVCC1H

Some felt that the superstars blacking out their Twitter pictures were out of respect for Sara Lee.

Ivan @aybanpali @CalDragoon @wrestlelamia I thought the black cover photos were a tribute to Sara Lee? @CalDragoon @wrestlelamia I thought the black cover photos were a tribute to Sara Lee?

The former Universal Champion has been teasing the Wyatt 6 ever since he was released from WWE last year. In the coming weeks, the members' identities could be revealed, but only time will tell.

Do you think Bray Wyatt has come to WWE with his faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes