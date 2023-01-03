"FOOLS" - 33-year-old star fires shots following Becky Lynch confrontation on WWE RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley took an ugly shot at the entire women's division following a confrontation with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.

Tonight, Bayley and her Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai rejoiced in the New Year kickoff on the red brand. However, their celebration was cut short by Becky Lynch, who issued an open challenge to The Role Model for the one last time.

Instead, the 33-year-old pitted the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai against The Man in a handicap match. The odds were stacked against Big Time Becks, but Mia Yim appeared to even the score.

Unfortunately, the babyfaces were outsmarted, with SKY hitting an Over the Moonsault on Mia Yim for the win. Lynch was highly disappointed with the outcome of the match.

The Role Model has had an excellent start to 2023. After the match, Bayley took to Twitter to warn female superstars not to tell her what to do every week on Monday Night RAW in a playful yet smug tone.

"Ended 2022 with a W! Began 2023 with a W! I dare someone to tell me that what we do EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK 'isn't working'! Hahahahahahha FOOLS #RAW #DamageCTRL," Bayle wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

Began 2023 with a W!



I dare someone to tell me that what we do EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK “isn’t working”! Hahahahahahha FOOLS



#RAW #DamageCTRL Ended 2022 with a W!Began 2023 with a W!I dare someone to tell me that what we do EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK “isn’t working”! Hahahahahahha FOOLS Ended 2022 with a W!Began 2023 with a W!I dare someone to tell me that what we do EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK “isn’t working”! Hahahahahahha FOOLS#RAW #DamageCTRL

Becky Lynch states 2022 was her best professional wrestling career

The Man returned from injury to compete in the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series as Bianca Belair's final teammate. It was her first match in months after suffering a shoulder injury during her SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch recently made an intriguing claim on social media. The Man claimed that 2022 was the favorite of her twenty-year professional wrestling career.

"Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople," she wrote.

You can check out Big Time Becks' tweet below:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople https://t.co/2SkV2rsgGJ

Lynch is currently in a hot rivalry with the Damage CTRL faction. Only time will tell if the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion will wrestle for the title.

What do you think of Bayley's comments following Lynch's confrontation on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

