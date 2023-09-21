Football icon responds to hilarious fan edits teasing a WWE run

A world-famous, iconic footballer recently responded to hilarious fan edits teasing a WWE run. The star in question is former Liverpool player Peter Crouch.

According to several reports, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo might appear at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel. It is speculated that the 38-year-old might show up alongside John Cena at the event in Riyadh.

Amidst all these rumors, fans have started making memes of different footballers in the wrestling arena. This time, the former Stoke City star was the target of a hilarious wrestling edit.

Recently, Peter Crouch took to Twitter after he slipped while kicking a ball. He asked everyone to check their footwear as it was slippery outside.

"Check your footwear today lads. It’s slippy," Crouch wrote.

Fans started making hilarious edits of the footballer in different scenarios. One made a funny WWE edit in which Peter Crouch was seen jumping from the top turnbuckle on a wrestler.

“It’s Crouchy from the top rope,” the fan wrote.

It seemed like Crouch did not want to see more edits of himself in different scenarios, indicating he had enough of them.

"Ok enough," the former Liverpool star wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has met WWE superstar Rey Mysterio in the past

Even though Peter Crouch hasn't interacted with the wrestling world, Cristiano Ronaldo has already met WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio during his days in Real Madrid.

John Cena has also talked about the Al-Nassr FC star in an interview. The Cenation Leader hailed Ronaldo as the most famous footballer he knows.

“If I had to name some famous footballers, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s it,” he said.

Fans are hoping to see this crossover happen at Crown Jewel. It will be huge if the Stamford-based promotion manages to secure an appearance from Cristiano.

What do you think about Ronaldo showing up alongside Cena at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

