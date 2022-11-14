Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest and most popular footballers in the world today. He is a giant of his sport and has an unparalleled legacy attached to his name, with goals and trophies galore.

In wrestling, John Cena is someone who can claim to have reached the stratosphere. Much like Ronaldo, he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of his sport, having dominated and broken records. Indeed, both men are the personifications of champions.

Even though we have never seen a crossover between CR7 and The Champ, the latter has admitted to being a fan of the Manchester United forward. If you want to know what words Cena had for his football contemporary, read on to find out.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 JOHN CENA:



“If I had to name some famous footballers, I would start with Cristiano Ronaldo and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s it."



The 16-time World Champion revealed in an interview with BBC's Mark Lawrenson that Cristiano Ronaldo was his favorite footballer. He praised the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker and hailed him for his success.

Cristiano Ronaldo's disastrous start to the season

The five-time Balon d'Or winner is a man with extremely high footballing standards. However, he has had a nightmare start to the season. The forward only has one league goal at the time of writing, which is far from the output his fans have come to expect from him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations seem to have boiled over onto his displays on the pitch. He recently caused controversy when he got into a physical altercation with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings. He grappled the defender to the ground in a way that would have made Daniel Bryan applaud.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings got into it Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings got into it 😳 https://t.co/DFKqkcLBUo

CR7 was shown a yellow card for his troubles, with his actions frustrating Manchester United fans. Indeed, at the time, he had more fouls (seven) than shots on target (six), which is surely not a stat you ever expected to see. The incident resulted in tempers flaring between the teams.

Ultimately, it was Aston Villa who walked away with a 3-1 win against Ronaldo's team. It was not a good performance from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose focus now lies on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

