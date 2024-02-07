Former 15-time champion admits to being happy after WWE release in 2023

WWE might be the pinnacle of the entire wrestling industry, but it doesn't always work out for every superstar who passes through. One former 15-time Champion admitted to being happy after her WWE release in 2023.

In September of 2023, it was announced that the sports entertainment juggernaut cut some major names, including Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Riddle, Dana Brooke, and more. One superstar from that list who has been making a buzz is Dana Brooke, who now goes by the name "Ash By Elegance" after signing with TNA and debuting in the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.

Ash By Elegance had long tried to prove her worth to WWE officials, even going as far as to seemingly send a message to Triple H in early 2023, begging him and the company to give her a chance to shine. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. However, that seems to now be a blessing in disguise for her.

In an interview with Distortion Media, Ash By Elegance fka Dana Brooke, a 15-time 24/7 Champion in WWE, admitted she was happy after her release because she was in a comfortable position, but without the ability to control her own destiny - something she now has in TNA:

“I cannot wait to get the ball and run with [it]. For 12 years, the perfect word would be comfortable. I was comfortable in a position, I felt like I couldn’t really control my own destiny, with TNA I am given an opportunity to really show the world who I am, the potential that I feel I haven’t tapped into yet.” (H/T ewrestlingnews)

She expressed her excitement over ditching her old character and evolving into a new one. She previously revealed that she felt a huge sense of relief after the initial confusion following her release.

Ash By Elegance trained with a WWE legend following her TNA debut

By all accounts, Ash By Elegance hasn't spoken negatively about her experience in WWE. She expressed how great the opportunity was while simply stating the reality of her situation in the creative aspect of things.

Following her TNA debut at Hard to Kill, she responded to a Tweet from Coastal Championship Wrestling, with a photo showing that wrestling legend Gangrel was training her and helping her out.

Many fans are rooting for her to succeed, so if you want to check what she's up to, make sure you follow TNA.

