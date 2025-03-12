Former 3-time WWE champion says he will knock the "Yeet" out of Jey Uso

Jey Uso will be in action against Austin Theory on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE United States Champion has warned The Yeet Master before their match.

Jey was victorious over Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller. The issues began after A-Town Down confronted the 39-year-old superstar backstage on RAW. Waller was also on the receiving end of a superkick.

On social media, Theory warned Jey that he would knock the "Yeet" out of him when they cross paths on next week's RAW.

"Next week, I’m gonna knock the “Yeet” out of you🚀 #wweraw #alldaytheory," wrote the three-time WWE champion.

Check out Theory's Instagram post:

Jey Uso credited Roman Reigns and John Cena for teaching the art of staying still

Jey Uso credits Roman Reigns and John Cena with teaching him the art of staying still. Jey worked closely with his cousin for years and was a vital part of Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. Meanwhile, he last eliminated Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Jey said:

"I was excited to d*mn go ham—last two in there, and [John Cena] was like, nah man, here's what we're going to do. Just slow-paced. That’s exactly when I was like, you know what? My bad. I’m learning too," Jey said. "Instead of moving to the next thing, just lay there until the crowd goes, ‘This is awesome!’ You gotta be disciplined to sit still. It’s hard to sit still."

Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He was unsuccessful in his latest attempt to dethrone The Ring General.

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event by defeating Damian Priest. He has successfully defended the title against top names, including Priest, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton.

