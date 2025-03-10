Jey Uso reveals biggest lesson he learned from two successful WWE personalities 

Jey Uso will wrestle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over Easter weekend in 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. WrestleMania 41 marks Mr. Main Event's biggest test to date.

Before The Showcase of the Immortals, Jey wants to credit his cousin Roman Reigns and The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, who he eliminated last to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg on Cheap Heat, Main Event Jey Uso noted the art of staying still is something he picked up first from Roman Reigns, and then John Cena reminded him of it at the 'Rumble. He calls it "top-guy speed" and emphasized the fact that the only way wrestlers could learn it was by staying consistent in the ring.

"I was excited to d*mn go ham—last two in there, and [John Cena] was like, nah man, here's what we're going to do. Just slow-paced. That’s exactly when I was like, you know what? My bad. I’m learning too," Jey said. "Instead of moving to the next thing, just lay there until the crowd goes, ‘This is awesome!’ You gotta be disciplined to sit still. It’s hard to sit still." [From 3:10 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

For Jey Uso, it all began two years ago when he cut ties with The Bloodline and moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW. Within the next year, he worked his first singles match at The Show of Shows, won his first singles title, and challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions.

Be that as it may, Jey has faced criticism over a lack of good matches during his singles run. However, he remains very popular with the WWE Universe.

Jey Uso on failing to meet expectations in his last WWE WrestleMania performance

At WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso wrestled his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. The match was one of the most anticipated on the card, but it disappointed fans.

Uso later admitted that they let the fans down. But he also added that, while it was not an excuse, time constraints did affect the original plans. Nevertheless, he revealed even Big Jim was not happy with the bout they delivered, and that they hope to get another opportunity at The Show of Shows.

Which brings us back to this year's show. Gunther has proven he is one of the best all-rounders in the business. Perhaps this is Main Event Jey's chance to break the glass ceiling. He has the crowd's backing, and all he has to do is deliver.

