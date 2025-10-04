Former AEW champion finds new tag team partner on WWE SmackDown

A former AEW champion has been competing on WWE SmackDown for the past few months. He just found a new tag team partner.Rey Fenix and Penta formed one of the best tag teams in AEW, called Lucha Bros., before they arrived in World Wrestling Entertainment. While Penta joined the RAW roster earlier this year, Rey Fenix signed with SmackDown. This meant that Lucha Bros. wouldn’t be reuniting for some time. While Penta has been pursuing a singles career on the red brand, Rey was involved in a tag team with Andrade. Sadly, this partnership ended after Andrade was released from the Stamford-based promotion a few weeks ago due to disciplinary issues.Tonight on SmackDown, Je'Von Evans was speaking with Nick Aldis backstage when former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix interrupted them. He praised Evans' match against Sami Zayn last week and suggested they should compete one-on-one. Los Garza entered the scene and mocked them. As a result, these two teams faced off tonight on the blue brand. Fenix and Je'Von Evans worked well together as a team and even picked up a big win.Road Dogg confirms that Rey Fenix will soon win his first title in WWERey Fenix challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on the September 12 episode of SmackDown. However, he was unable to win the match.Following the loss, he took to social media and vowed to become a champion in the Stamford-based promotion soon.&quot;Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Samy Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon i will be a @wwe Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges! #AN1M0,&quot; Fenix wrote.Road Dogg also agreed with the luchador.&quot;Rey Fenix is right! Soon!&quot;Brian G. James @BrianRDJamesLINKRey Fenix is right! Soon!It will be interesting to see Rey Fenix win his first title in WWE soon.