SmackDown lead writer Road Dogg promises to put the title on WWE star soon 

A WWE Superstar could be in line for a big push on SmackDown. The co-lead writer of the blue brand, Road Dogg, recently made a promise to Rey Fenix.The former AEW star has had a run of bad luck chasing championships. His tag team run with Andrade ended abruptly after the latter was let go by the company this month.Fenix embarked on a singles run during the September 12, 2025, edition of SmackDown when he answered Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. The 34-year-old luchador put up a valiant effort, but came up short in the end.After the show, Rey Fenix took to his X (formerly Twitter) to address his defeat. He said he was pleased with his performance and vowed to become a WWE champion soon.&quot;Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Samy Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon i will be a @wwe Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges! #AN1M0,&quot; Fenix wrote.Road Dogg agreed with him, saying:&quot;Rey Fenix is right! Soon!&quot;You can check out their exchange below:Could Rey Fenix reunite with his brother in WWE?Andrade's departure may have opened the door for The Lucha Brothers' potential reunion on TV.According to a recent report from Bodyslam.net, the creative team has internally discussed the idea of bringing Penta and Rey Fenix back together. However, nothing is set in stone yet.Penta was left all alone when he was laid out backstage by The New Day and Grayson Waller on Monday Night RAW this week.Could Rey Fenix move over to RAW to help his brother and re-form The Lucha Brothers? Fans must tune in next Monday to find out.