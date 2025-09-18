  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Road Dogg
  • SmackDown lead writer Road Dogg promises to put the title on WWE star soon 

SmackDown lead writer Road Dogg promises to put the title on WWE star soon 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 18, 2025 04:05 GMT
Road Dogg (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Road Dogg (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A WWE Superstar could be in line for a big push on SmackDown. The co-lead writer of the blue brand, Road Dogg, recently made a promise to Rey Fenix.

Ad

The former AEW star has had a run of bad luck chasing championships. His tag team run with Andrade ended abruptly after the latter was let go by the company this month.

Fenix embarked on a singles run during the September 12, 2025, edition of SmackDown when he answered Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. The 34-year-old luchador put up a valiant effort, but came up short in the end.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the show, Rey Fenix took to his X (formerly Twitter) to address his defeat. He said he was pleased with his performance and vowed to become a WWE champion soon.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Samy Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon i will be a @wwe Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges! #AN1M0," Fenix wrote.
Ad

Road Dogg agreed with him, saying:

"Rey Fenix is right! Soon!"

You can check out their exchange below:

Ad

Could Rey Fenix reunite with his brother in WWE?

Andrade's departure may have opened the door for The Lucha Brothers' potential reunion on TV.

According to a recent report from Bodyslam.net, the creative team has internally discussed the idea of bringing Penta and Rey Fenix back together. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

Penta was left all alone when he was laid out backstage by The New Day and Grayson Waller on Monday Night RAW this week.

Could Rey Fenix move over to RAW to help his brother and re-form The Lucha Brothers? Fans must tune in next Monday to find out.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications